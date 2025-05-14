Expand / Collapse search

Kennesaw State students planning to protest outside board meeting today

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 14, 2025 10:07am EDT
Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw State University’s campus in Kennesaw on Feb. 6, 2025. article

Kennesaw State University’s campus in Kennesaw on Feb. 6, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • Kennesaw State University is eliminating three majors, including Black Studies, due to low graduation rates.
    • Students plan to protest today from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Board of Regents meeting in opposition to the decision.
    • The Board of Regents’ agenda does not include any discussion of the major eliminations during today's or tomorrow's meetings.

KENNESAW, Ga. - Students at Kennesaw State University are voicing their frustration over the school’s decision to eliminate three academic majors, including Black Studies. They plan to take their concerns directly to the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, according to The Atlanta Voice.

The other side:

University administrators say the majors were cut due to low graduation rates, which failed to meet the institutional benchmark of at least 10 graduates per year.

What we know:

Despite the board not listing the issue on its agenda, students and advocates plan to protest outside the Board of Regents meeting today in downtown Atlanta from noon to 2 p.m. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. No discussion of the cuts is scheduled for tomorrow’s meeting either.

The Source

  • Information for this story came from an article in The Atlanta Voice and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting (links above). 

