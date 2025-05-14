Kennesaw State students planning to protest outside board meeting today

article

The Brief Kennesaw State University is eliminating three majors, including Black Studies, due to low graduation rates. Students plan to protest today from noon to 2 p.m. outside the Board of Regents meeting in opposition to the decision. The Board of Regents’ agenda does not include any discussion of the major eliminations during today's or tomorrow's meetings.



Students at Kennesaw State University are voicing their frustration over the school’s decision to eliminate three academic majors, including Black Studies. They plan to take their concerns directly to the University System of Georgia Board of Regents, according to The Atlanta Voice.

RELATED STORY: Kennesaw State professors join outcry against removal of Black studies major

The other side:

University administrators say the majors were cut due to low graduation rates, which failed to meet the institutional benchmark of at least 10 graduates per year.

What we know:

Despite the board not listing the issue on its agenda, students and advocates plan to protest outside the Board of Regents meeting today in downtown Atlanta from noon to 2 p.m. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. No discussion of the cuts is scheduled for tomorrow’s meeting either.