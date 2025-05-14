Traffic alert: Police training near Georgia Aquarium Wednesday

The Brief Atlanta Police will conduct emergency training near the Georgia Aquarium today from 4 to 11 p.m. The scenario-based drill is aimed at preparing officers for real-life emergencies. Baker Street near the aquarium will be closed to all traffic during the exercise.



Drivers and pedestrians in downtown Atlanta should be prepared for road closures and increased police presence near the Georgia Aquarium this evening.

What we know:

The Atlanta Police Department will conduct scenario-based emergency training at the aquarium from 4 to 11 p.m. The exercise is designed to help officers prepare for real-life emergency situations.

As part of the training, Baker Street near the aquarium will be closed to all traffic (pedestrian and vehicular) during those hours. Other streets in the area may be affected.