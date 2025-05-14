Atlanta airport's air traffic controller training system gets update from FAA

article

The Federal Aviation Administration is making some upgrades at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

The Atlanta airport is one of 56 sites getting more Tower Simulation Systems nationwide.

What we know:

Officials say the simulators allow air traffic controllers to train for complex airport configurations at a fraction of the cost.

The system also helps new controllers get on-the-job training without any risks - speeding up the time it takes to fully certify at the airport by nearly 30%.

Part of the system includes graphics that match the real-world view from the tower, which helps with training.

The upgrades are part of the 2024 FAA Reauthorization Act, which aims to ensure every tower controller has access to the system.

What they're saying:

"These new simulators give air traffic control trainees a high-tech space to learn, develop and practice their skills," said Acting FAA Administrator Chris Rocheleau. "It’s one of the many ways the FAA is increasing the number of air traffic controllers, improving training and keeping our skies safe."