Ex-boyfriend charged in killing of Clayton County mother

A man has been charged in the murder of his ex-girlfriend. Clayton County police have identified this man as 40-year-old Jornel Jamil Williams.

On Monday, Clayton County released the identity of the man who shot and killed 35-year-old Tonya White. Police say they found Williams sitting in a vehicle on Trammell Road with the already deceased White on Sept. 22.

Officers say Williams still had the weapon and refused to exit the vehicle when they first arrived at the scene. Eventually, he put his weapon down and surrendered.

He was arrested and charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. (Supplied)

At a balloon release and vigil held Sunday night, White's sister Gabrielle Grubbs told FOX 5 Atlanta that Williams was her sister's ex-boyfriend.

Clayton County detectives are still investigating this homicide.