Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White.

On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release.

White's family says she is the person who was shot and killed Thursday morning at the Regal Forest Apartments on Trammell Road in Morrow.

PERSON DEAD, BARRICADED GUNMAN ARRESTED IN CLAYTON COUNTY, POLICE SAY

"Death anyway is tragic for anyone, but to have your loved one taken from you that's a whole another hurt," said Gregory White, the victim’s brother.

Gregory says the Sunday night balloon release and vigil were meant to remember the life of his sister.

Tonya was the mother of three girls and a boy between the age of four and 16.

Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. (Supplied)

"I'm 34, I can't imagine losing my mama so to have them lose their mama at that young age, who wants anyone to go through that," Gregory said.

Clayton County Police say they arrested the suspected killer Thursday after a barricade situation but are not identifying him.

Her sister, Gabrielle Grubbs, says the man arrested is her sister's ex-boyfriend.

Grubbs says she is just heartbroken this happened.

"She was my only sister, we got four brothers, and it was just her and me," she said. "It's just really devastating; I just want him to know what he did to us."

The loss is now hitting home as they figure out where to go from here.

"She was a very giving person," Grubbs said. "She was always thinking about others and not herself."

"It's just hard on everybody because she was so close with all of us," Gregory said. "She was like the glue that held us together."

Clayton County Police say they are still investigating which is why they will not identify the suspect or the victim.

If you know anything, you are asked to call investigators.

The family has started a GoFundMe to help pay for funeral expenses, you can find it here.