Person dead, barricaded gunman arrested in Clayton County, police say

article

Police arrested someone in Clayton County where an armed person barricaded themselves inside a home.

FOX 5 Atlanta camera crews saw a woman dead inside a car where police were investigating. The gunman reportedly turned himself in.

The Clayton County Police Department said Thursday officers responded to a barricaded gunman at an apartment complex on Trammell Road.

Details are limited, but police said one person is in custody.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police investigating at an apartment complex on Trammell Road.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw police investigating at an apartment complex near Morrow Middle School.

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to learn more details about what led to the incident and if there were injuries.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.