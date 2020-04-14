Entire Dectaur family under quarantine after coronavirus testing difficulties

Amanda Jefferson says she tested positive for the coronavirus last Thursday after she was tested at a drive-thru testing station.

She says, however, the test should have happened two weeks before that.

Jefferson says she started feeling sick right after she returned from a funeral in another state. She says she went to a doctor and was given a flu test and prescribed antibiotics.

"I was like, I'm having a cough, my body is hurting me really really badly. It's aching right now. My back is hurting. My lower back is hurting and sometimes it's hard to breathe. I'm breathing and my chest hurts," Jefferson said.

She was told she did not meet all of the symptoms for a coronavirus test.

Jefferson says her symptoms did not go away and other members of her family started to feel sick as well.

"My son started to lose his taste and he started to get congested. He couldn't smell or anything like that and running a fever. and in the process of taking care of me, my significant other, he started getting sick," Jefferson said.

Her significant other was able to get tested at a drive-thru testing site. Jefferson went to get tested that day as well.

"The lady called me and told me I was positive and I started crying because I'm like 'oh my god. This is where he got it from. This is where my kids got it from. I gave it to them,'" Jefferson said.

Jefferson says six of the seven people who live at the house have shown some type of symptoms and they're now all quarantined inside their home. The children have not yet been tested.

On Monday, Governor Brian Kemp announced public health officials will revise testing criteria.

"To include symptomatic critical infrastructure workers and asymptomatic individuals who have had direct contact with positive COVID-19 patients."

Tuesday afternoon, the Georgia Department of Health released more details on the new testing criteria. It includes:

People with symptoms of COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath): Healthcare workers, first responders, and other critical infrastructure workers Persons residing in long-term care facilities or other group residential settings Persons 65 years of age and older Persons with underlying medical conditions Household members or caregivers of any of the groups above People with symptoms who are not a part of any of the groups above may also be approved for testing, as capacity allows

Jefferson says she's glad to hear about these changes and hopes others won't run into the same problems as she did.

"You shouldn't just put it in this criteria. Everybody doesn't meet everything," Jefferson said. "I'm glad he did that because it could save more people's lives, and not like me, walking about without knowing I have it because I couldn't get tested because I didn't have a fever."

