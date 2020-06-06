Emory health care workers kneel in a show of solidarity
ATLANTA - Many health care workers have been working tirelessly on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.
However, on Friday, several doctors, health care workers, and others with Emory Healthcare and Emory Shcool of Medicine took a knee in a moment of solidarity.
Protests began in downtown Atlanta on May 29, the scene downtown on Friday was quite different from a week ago.
Police said no arrests were made Friday night, prompting city officials to cancel the curfew that was originally scheduled to go into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday and expire on Sunday at sunrise.
SEE ALSO: Atlanta lifts planned curfew Saturday; will continue to monitor situation
The Georgia National Guard was even seen dancing the Macarena with protesters just before curfew.
Police said no arrests were made Friday night.
Advertisement
RELATED: Massive protests over George Floyd death raise fears of new coronavirus outbreaks