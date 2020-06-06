Emory health care workers kneel in a show of solidarity

Many health care workers have been working tirelessly on the frontlines in the battle against COVID-19.

However, on Friday, several doctors, health care workers, and others with Emory Healthcare and Emory Shcool of Medicine took a knee in a moment of solidarity.

Protests began in downtown Atlanta on May 29, the scene downtown on Friday was quite different from a week ago.

Police said no arrests were made Friday night, prompting city officials to cancel the curfew that was originally scheduled to go into effect at 8 p.m. Saturday and expire on Sunday at sunrise.

The Georgia National Guard was even seen dancing the Macarena with protesters just before curfew.

Police said no arrests were made Friday night.

