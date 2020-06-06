Atlanta lifts planned curfew Saturday; will continue to monitor situation

The city of Atlanta said it is lifting the planned curfew originally in place for Saturday night.

An 8 p.m. curfew was scheduled for Saturday through sunrise as it did Friday but officials decided to cancel it. Police say they will continue to monitor the situation and reserve the right to implement it again if protests get out of hand.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms says she will monitor Saturday's protest before deciding on Sunday's planned curfew.

The scene downtown on Friday was quite different from a week ago. The Georgia National Guard was even seen dancing the Macarena with protesters just before curfew.

Police said no arrests were made Friday night.

