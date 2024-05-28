EF-1 tornado rips through Coweta County on Memorial Day

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A powerful series of storms blew through Coweta County causing power outages and widespread damage on May 27, 2024. (FOX 5)

The National Weather Service says the Memorial Day storm, which tore through Coweta County contained an EF-1 tornado.

Meteorologists got a chance to survey the damage from the severe storm and determined the tornado packed winds of up to 90 mph. The NWS released the results on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 8:23 a.m., a tornado touched down near Payton Road, just south of the Chattahoochee River and just east of Chattahoochee Bend State Park. It stayed on the ground for about two minutes, traveling about three and a half miles southeast before lifting.

The severe storm downed trees and power lines, which caused damage to some homes. The worst damage happened near the 100 block of Boone Road, where more than a dozen trees were felled.

No one was injured in the storm.