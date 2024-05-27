Strong storm knocks out power in Coweta County, but no apparent tornado

A powerful system of storms slammed metro Atlanta on Monday morning.

Fallen trees and strong winds knocked out power for parts of Coweta County and elsewhere throughout metro Atlanta.

When the tornado siren sounded on Monday morning, Ted Glazier feared the worst.

"We heard the siren and the warning, and we went straight to the basement and in panic mode," he said.

Near his house, a tornado destroyed Newnan High School in 2021.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ A powerful series of storms blew through Coweta County causing power outages and widespread damage on May 27, 2024. (FOX 5)

Monday morning, he feared a repeat.

"They had been rebuilding this for three years now," he said.

Some scary flashbacks to the devastation felt in this community just a few years ago – just as workers near completion of the new high school.

"We knew what to expect if it did hit, but thank God it went around us," he said.

Next door to Renea Young, heavy winds sent a tree crashing into her neighbor's truck.

"The trees are falling! The trees are falling!" she recounted. "My grandbabies, they come first, so we had to get them against the block wall. We tried to turn the couch, tried to keep them safe."

Coweta Fire and Rescue told FOX 5 they haven't heard of any injuries – just a lot to clean up.

"Just a lot of trees, a lot of on the roadways," said Battalion Chief Mark Griffin, Coweta Fire and Rescue "A little bit of wind, no tornado was confirmed, just mostly wind damage."