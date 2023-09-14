East Point man with Azheimer's missing for days, police say

article

East Point police are asking the public for help finding a missing 67-year-old man who disappeared four days ago.

Officials say on Sunday, Edward Matthews wandered off from his apartment on the 1800 block of Stanton Road. His family hasn't heard from him since.

The missing man, who takes medication for Alzheimer's, was last seen wearing white boxer shorts with no shirt or shoes.

Officials say Edwards is known to frequent the area around Cleveland Avenue.

He's described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall with a weight of around 168 pounds. He has a mustache and gray hair in a medium afro.

If you have any information on where Matthews could be, call 911 or the East Point Police Department at (404) 761-2177.