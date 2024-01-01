4-year-old killed in New Year's Eve shooting at East Point home

article

A 4-year-old boy never got to ring in the New Year after a deadly shooting inside an East Point home on Sunday.

Officers arrived at the home located inside Martel Homes after a report of the shooting. According to East Point police, the child was rushed by medics to an area hospital and later died.

East Point detectives determined the deadly shot came from inside the home.

One person has been arrested, but the name and charges have not been released.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released the name of the boy.

In a statement, the police department wrote:

"The East Point Police department continues to stress the importance of securing weapons within your residence."

East Point detectives continue to investigate.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.