LIVE | East Point police provide update on Derek Samuel case

The Brief Georgia Emergency Search & Rescue crews found a body in the woods near Redwine Road following a month-long search for missing 20-year-old Derek Samuel. Investigators tracked the missing man's cellphone to the area after he vanished following a trip to a Target store at Camp Creek Marketplace on April 29. Authorities have scheduled a news conference at East Point City Hall to provide an official update on the investigation, although Samuel's family says they disagree with police's perspective on the case.



The East Point Police Department scheduled a news conference for Wednesday morning after family reported that missing 20-year-old Derek Samuel was found dead in a wooded area.

What we know:

The East Point Police Department scheduled a press conference for 11 a.m. Wednesday in front of East Point City Hall. Chief Shawn Buchanan is expected to provide updates regarding the search for 20-year-old Derek Samuel.

Samuel's family told FOX 5 that Georgia Emergency Search & Rescue crews recovered his body on Sunday. The remains were found in a wooded area behind the Reserve at Redwine Apartments.

The discovery follows a weeks-long effort to locate Samuel, who disappeared after leaving a Target store at Camp Creek Marketplace on April 29. Law enforcement officers had previously searched the same area where the body was found.

Surveillance video reviewed by investigators showed Samuel did not appear distressed when he parted ways with two friends. Those friends reported him missing after they did not hear from him.

Police later traced Samuel's cellphone to an area near Redwine Road. Search efforts in that area and in Lithonia initially turned up no evidence.

What they're saying:

Although Chief Buchanan's remarks have not been publicly disclosed, Derek Samuel's family has expressed disagreement with the outcome of the police investigation.

"We, the family of Derek Samuel, strongly disagree with the East Point Police Departments insulting view and outcome on this case. We ask for the continued prayers and support of everyone who loves, cares and stand in support of our family and Derek. Please stand with us in support as we demand justice for Derek," the family said in a statement to FOX 5.

What we don't know:

Although family members stated Samuel was found, officials have not yet confirmed that the recovered remains belong to him.

It is still unclear how Samuel died. Investigators have not stated whether they suspect foul play in his disappearance.

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