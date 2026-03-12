Expand / Collapse search
East Point police offer curfew reminder amid metro Atlanta teen takeovers

By
Published  March 12, 2026 9:02am EDT
East Point
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • East Point police are strictly enforcing juvenile curfews, requiring minors to leave Camp Creek Marketplace by 7 p.m.
    • Law enforcement will ramp up presence in the area following a string of "teen takeovers" and violent incidents across metro Atlanta.
    • The move comes amid recent unrest at Atlantic Station and Cobb County, as well as past shootings at the marketplace itself.

EAST POINT, Ga. - The City of East Point Police Department is reminding parents and guardians that the city and Camp Creek Marketplace have curfews for juveniles. 

What we know:

According to the department, all minors must leave the marketplace by 7 p.m.

The city itself also mandates that minors must not be unaccompanied after 10 p.m. if they are under 16, or after 11 p.m. if they are 17 or 18 years old. To help keep youth safe, the department said it will be increasing patrols in the area.

The backstory:

Discussions regarding moving the curfew earlier began following a 2021 shooting at Camp Creek Marketplace that left three teens injured. 

Local perspective:

While the specific reason for this current reminder hasn't been stated, several "teen takeovers" have been reported across metro Atlanta in recent weeks. One of those incidents ended with gunshots just outside Atlantic Station, and another in Cobb County resulted in 17 arrests.

Just this past Wednesday, the DeKalb County Police Department also increased patrols around Wade Walker Park following a possible "senior skip day." Officials noted that many of these teen takeovers are being organized on social media, which is giving departments more time to prepare their responses.

The Source: Information in this article about the curfew came from the East Point Police Department's Facebook post. The information on the shooting and teen takeovers came from previous FOX 5 reporting. 

