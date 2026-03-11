DeKalb County police warning students not to show up at park

article

DeKalb County police are warning students not to participate in a rumored "Senior Skip Day" takeover planned for Wade Walker Park.

What they're saying:

Officials say the gathering is not an approved event and students who skip school to attend could face consequences.

Police said officers will enforce truancy laws if students show up at the park during school hours.

The warning comes after law enforcement agencies in metro Atlanta have reported criminal activity connected to similar teen takeover gatherings in Cobb County and the city of Atlanta.

DeKalb County police said they will take appropriate enforcement action and charge anyone involved in illegal activity if the event occurs.