Man arrested after deadly street racing crash in Gwinnett County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 11, 2026 11:48am EDT
Gwinnett County
The Brief

    • Gwinnett County police say two vehicles were racing on Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth.
    • One driver lost control and crashed into a tree.
    • The other driver fled but was later located and arrested.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say a man has been arrested after a street racing incident ended in a deadly crash in Duluth.

What we know:

According to investigators, two vehicles were racing along Breckinridge Boulevard when one of the drivers lost control and crashed into a tree.

Police said the other driver involved in the race fled the scene following the crash.

Investigators later located and arrested the suspect, identified as Alan Vazquez Catalan.

What's next:

He now faces several charges, including reckless driving, first-degree homicide by vehicle, altered suspension, window, windshield, or wiper violation, and organizing or promoting an exhibition of illegal street racing.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

The Source

  • Information provided by Gwinnett County Police Department. 

