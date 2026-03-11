Man arrested after deadly street racing crash in Gwinnett County

The Brief Gwinnett County police say two vehicles were racing on Breckinridge Boulevard in Duluth. One driver lost control and crashed into a tree. The other driver fled but was later located and arrested.



Gwinnett County police say a man has been arrested after a street racing incident ended in a deadly crash in Duluth.

What we know:

According to investigators, two vehicles were racing along Breckinridge Boulevard when one of the drivers lost control and crashed into a tree.

Police said the other driver involved in the race fled the scene following the crash.

Investigators later located and arrested the suspect, identified as Alan Vazquez Catalan.

What's next:

He now faces several charges, including reckless driving, first-degree homicide by vehicle, altered suspension, window, windshield, or wiper violation, and organizing or promoting an exhibition of illegal street racing.

The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.