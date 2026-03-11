Man arrested after deadly street racing crash in Gwinnett County
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Gwinnett County police say a man has been arrested after a street racing incident ended in a deadly crash in Duluth.
What we know:
According to investigators, two vehicles were racing along Breckinridge Boulevard when one of the drivers lost control and crashed into a tree.
Police said the other driver involved in the race fled the scene following the crash.
Investigators later located and arrested the suspect, identified as Alan Vazquez Catalan.
What's next:
He now faces several charges, including reckless driving, first-degree homicide by vehicle, altered suspension, window, windshield, or wiper violation, and organizing or promoting an exhibition of illegal street racing.
The investigation into the crash remains ongoing.