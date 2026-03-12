Expand / Collapse search
Roswell police shut down unlicensed care home, woman arrested

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 12, 2026 9:43am EDT
Roswell
The Brief

    • Roswell police shut down an unlicensed care home and arrested the operator.
    • Ten vulnerable adults were relocated after living in crowded conditions.
    • The suspect faces multiple charges including elder exploitation and fraud.

ROSWELL, Ga. - Roswell police say they shut down an unlicensed personal care home and arrested its operator after an investigation uncovered alleged elder exploitation.

What we know:

According to the Roswell Police Department, officers arrested 58-year-old Deborah Callaway after serving a search warrant Wednesday at a home on Worthington Hills Drive. Investigators say Callaway was operating the residence as a senior care facility without the required licensing from the state of Georgia.

Police said the investigation began in early January after an elderly man was reported missing from the home on Worthington Hills Drive. The man was later found safe at an Atlanta shelter, but detectives discovered the property was being used as a care home.

Authorities say 10 adult residents were living at the home alongside Callaway. Investigators reported that several residents were living two or three to a room, with some placed in converted living rooms, dining areas and other spaces not intended to be bedrooms. Police also found a backyard shed that had been repurposed as a makeshift bedroom.

Investigators said they also uncovered evidence that Callaway was exploiting residents’ financial resources for her own personal gain.

All residents were given immediate medical evaluations before being relocated to licensed housing facilities, officials said. Several agencies assisted with the operation, including the Roswell Fire Department, Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Fulton County District Attorney’s Office, Adult Protective Services and the Healthcare Facility Regulation Division.

What they're saying:

"What began as a routine missing person call evolved into a major protective operation, fundamentally improving the lives of ten vulnerable adults because our officers refused to ignore the red flags they saw on scene," said Chief of Police James Conroy. "This case is a powerful reminder that public safety is a team effort. We are incredibly grateful to our partner agencies for helping us ensure these seniors are now in a safe environment where they can receive the care they deserve."

Callaway faces charges of elder exploitation, elder trafficking, financial transaction card fraud, theft by taking and third-degree forgery. Police say additional charges could be filed as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Roswell police at 770-640-4100 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

The Source

  • Roswell Police Department sent a press release with the above information. 

