Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
from WED 11:47 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
2
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:15 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Cobb County, Gilmer County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Whitfield County, Lumpkin County, North Fulton County, Douglas County, Gwinnett County, Fannin County, Catoosa County, Coweta County, Greene County, Pickens County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Banks County, Polk County, Walker County, Jackson County, Upson County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Lamar County, Newton County, Butts County, Pike County, Hall County, White County, Murray County, Cherokee County, Madison County, Jasper County, Floyd County, Clayton County, Henry County, Putnam County, Forsyth County, Troup County, Dade County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Spalding County, Heard County, Union County, Gordon County, Meriwether County, Chattooga County, Bartow County, Carroll County, Dawson County, Towns County, Barrow County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Morgan County

Car hits DeKalb school bus causing it to hit another car, police say

By
Updated  March 12, 2026 10:06am EDT
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta
School bus crash in DeKalb; road conditions

School bus crash in DeKalb; road conditions

A school bus has crashed on Clairmont Road in DeKalb County. Additionally, flooding has been seen on several roads and interstates in the metro Atlanta area. 

The Brief

    • A car hit a DeKalb County school bus, causing it to drive up on an embankment near Century Boulevard, according to police.
    • After being hit, the bus hit another vehicle, police said.
    • The driver and four students were injured, according to DeKalb County School District officials.
    • The driver who caused the crash was cited, police said. 

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A school bus crash in DeKalb County injured several students and the bus driver, according to the school district. 

What we know:

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, the crash happened a little before 7 a.m. on Clairmont Road near Century Boulevard. 

Police said a car ran a red light in the area and hit the bus, causing the bus to hit another car and go up an embankment. 

DeKalb school officials said four of the 29 students on board and the driver were injured in the crash. The five people were taken to the hospital for evaluation. 

The bus was taking the students to Montclair Elementary School when it crashed, the district said. The 25 students who were not injured were put on another bus and taken to school. 

Image 1 of 4

DeKalb school bus crash

Officials said the driver who caused the crash was cited.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't say if anyone else was injured. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: The information in this article came from the FOX 5 traffic team and Sam Daniel looking at the 511 cameras. It has been updated with info from the Brookhaven Police Department. 

DeKalb CountyNewsInstastories