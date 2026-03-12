Car hits DeKalb school bus causing it to hit another car, police say

The Brief A car hit a DeKalb County school bus, causing it to drive up on an embankment near Century Boulevard, according to police. After being hit, the bus hit another vehicle, police said. The driver and four students were injured, according to DeKalb County School District officials. The driver who caused the crash was cited, police said.



A school bus crash in DeKalb County injured several students and the bus driver, according to the school district.

What we know:

According to the Brookhaven Police Department, the crash happened a little before 7 a.m. on Clairmont Road near Century Boulevard.

Police said a car ran a red light in the area and hit the bus, causing the bus to hit another car and go up an embankment.

DeKalb school officials said four of the 29 students on board and the driver were injured in the crash. The five people were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The bus was taking the students to Montclair Elementary School when it crashed, the district said. The 25 students who were not injured were put on another bus and taken to school.

Officials said the driver who caused the crash was cited.

What we don't know:

Officials didn't say if anyone else was injured.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.