Casting Call: Comeback King, NBC TV Writers Program
ATLANTA - This week's "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features opportunities around metro Atlanta, including a film starring Glenn Powell and Madelyn Cline. Additional projects include an NBC program that develops writers and showrunners.
🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS
1. Project: Comeback King
Casting: Concert goers, ages 18–30s, any gender, any ethnicity
Filming: 6/12 in Savannah PAID
Submission info: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCK
2. Project: Ms. Pat Show S6
Casting: Background, any gender, any ethnicity, age 18+
Filming: June — August in Doraville PAID
Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPat
3. Project: Free Bert S2 Casting: Real family, mom, mid 40s, 5 children ages 8–18, Caucasian
Filming: 6/29-7/31 (not all dates) in Atlanta
PAID
Submission info: First & Last Name, Phone Number, Email Address, Height, Weight, Age and Date of Birth (for Minors under 18), Minor GDOL #, Current City/State, Confirm dates available Email: FreeBertS2Casting@gmail.com
Subject: REAL FAMILY
💼 JOBS
NBC TV Writers Program
What: A program that develops writers and showrunners
● Weekly workshops to enhance branding, pitching, and interviewing
● learn from and build relationships with industry professionals, including network and studio executives, showrunners, agents, and managers.
When: January 2027 in Universal City, CA
Application deadline: June 21
Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallNBC Event:
A Small Town Christmas
What: Celebration of Christmas movie stars: Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Peavey, Jesse Metcalf, and more…
● Themed bingo and trivia
● Celebrity Panels
● Craft area
● More…
When: July 24-26
Where: Dahlonega Get tickets at https://christmasinasmalltown.com/
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock.