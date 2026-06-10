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Casting Call: Comeback King, NBC TV Writers Program

By Tess Hammock - FOX 5 Contributor
FOX 5 Atlanta
Casting Call
Published June 10, 2026 11:06 AM EDT
Published June 10, 2026 11:06 AM EDT
Casting Call: Comeback King, NBC TV Writers Program
Casting Call: Comeback King, NBC TV Writers Program

Casting Call: Comeback King, NBC TV Writers Program

This week’s "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features opportunities around metro Atlanta including on a film featuring stars like Glenn Powell and Madelyn Cline. Additional projects include a program by NBC that develops writers and showrunners. 

ATLANTA - This week's "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features opportunities around metro Atlanta, including a film starring Glenn Powell and Madelyn Cline. Additional projects include an NBC program that develops writers and showrunners. 

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: Comeback King 

Casting: Concert goers, ages 18–30s, any gender, any ethnicity 

Filming: 6/12 in Savannah PAID 

Submission info: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCK 

2. Project: Ms. Pat Show S6 

Casting: Background, any gender, any ethnicity, age 18+ 

Filming: June — August in Doraville PAID 

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPat 

3. Project: Free Bert S2 Casting: Real family, mom, mid 40s, 5 children ages 8–18, Caucasian 

Filming: 6/29-7/31 (not all dates) in Atlanta 

PAID 

Submission info: First & Last Name, Phone Number, Email Address, Height, Weight, Age and Date of Birth (for Minors under 18), Minor GDOL #, Current City/State, Confirm dates available Email: FreeBertS2Casting@gmail.com 

Subject: REAL FAMILY

💼 JOBS

NBC TV Writers Program 

What:  A program that develops writers and showrunners 

● Weekly workshops to enhance branding, pitching, and interviewing 

● learn from and build relationships with industry professionals, including network and studio executives, showrunners, agents, and managers. 

When: January 2027 in Universal City, CA 

Application deadline: June 21 

Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallNBC Event: 

A Small Town Christmas 

What: Celebration of Christmas movie stars: Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Peavey, Jesse Metcalf, and more… 

● Themed bingo and trivia 

● Celebrity Panels 

● Craft area 

● More… 

When: July 24-26 

Where: Dahlonega Get tickets at https://christmasinasmalltown.com/

The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 Contributor Tess Hammock. 

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