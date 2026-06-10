Casting Call: Comeback King, NBC TV Writers Program

This week's "Casting Call with Tess Hammock" features opportunities around metro Atlanta, including a film starring Glenn Powell and Madelyn Cline. Additional projects include an NBC program that develops writers and showrunners.

🎬 BACKGROUND / EXTRAS

1. Project: Comeback King

Casting: Concert goers, ages 18–30s, any gender, any ethnicity

Filming: 6/12 in Savannah PAID

Submission info: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallCK

2. Project: Ms. Pat Show S6

Casting: Background, any gender, any ethnicity, age 18+

Filming: June — August in Doraville PAID

Apply at https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallPat

3. Project: Free Bert S2 Casting: Real family, mom, mid 40s, 5 children ages 8–18, Caucasian

Filming: 6/29-7/31 (not all dates) in Atlanta

PAID

Submission info: First & Last Name, Phone Number, Email Address, Height, Weight, Age and Date of Birth (for Minors under 18), Minor GDOL #, Current City/State, Confirm dates available Email: FreeBertS2Casting@gmail.com

Subject: REAL FAMILY

💼 JOBS

NBC TV Writers Program

What: A program that develops writers and showrunners

● Weekly workshops to enhance branding, pitching, and interviewing

● learn from and build relationships with industry professionals, including network and studio executives, showrunners, agents, and managers.

When: January 2027 in Universal City, CA

Application deadline: June 21

Apply at: https://tinyurl.com/CastingCallNBC Event:

A Small Town Christmas

What: Celebration of Christmas movie stars: Chad Michael Murray, Ryan Peavey, Jesse Metcalf, and more…

● Themed bingo and trivia

● Celebrity Panels

● Craft area

● More…

When: July 24-26

Where: Dahlonega Get tickets at https://christmasinasmalltown.com/