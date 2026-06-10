Two wounded, two arrested in Edgewood Avenue shooting

The Brief Two men were shot during an early morning confrontation on Edgewood Avenue in Atlanta. Police say an armed man and his girlfriend were the primary aggressors in the dispute. Both were arrested after investigators reviewed surveillance video and witness statements.



Two people have been arrested after an early morning shooting along Atlanta's busy Edgewood Avenue entertainment district left two men wounded, according to Atlanta police.

The gunfire erupted around 357 Edgewood Ave., near several bars and late-night businesses, sending patrons scrambling for cover and prompting a large police response.

What police say happened

What we know:

According to preliminary findings from the Atlanta Police Department, two groups were walking along Edgewood Avenue when an argument broke out.

Investigators say a man who was with his girlfriend displayed a gun during the confrontation. Police said a man from the other group then pulled out a gun and fired, striking the armed man twice in the chest.

After the shooting, police said the wounded man's girlfriend picked up his firearm and chased members of the other group east along Edgewood Avenue while firing multiple rounds.

During that exchange, a second man was struck in the leg.

Officers responding to the scene found one victim suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. A second victim was later located with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Witnesses describe chaotic scene

What they're saying:

One witness said people inside the club began ducking after reports of shots being fired outside.

"I just saw people ducking and apparently it was some shots going on outside," the witness said. "I was basically trying to make sure everybody around me was safe."

The witness also said they were told a security guard fired a weapon during an altercation involving a man and a woman outside the business. Police have not confirmed those details.

Arrests made

What we know:

Atlanta police said surveillance video and witness statements indicated the armed man and his girlfriend were the primary aggressors in the incident.

Both were taken into custody and face charges related to the shooting. Police said the charges are still being finalized as the investigation continues.

Authorities noted that the information released so far is preliminary and could change as detectives gather additional evidence.

What we don't know:

Atlanta police have not yet released the names or ages of those involved and have not released the charges they are facing. Additionally, the medical conditions of the two people struck by bullets has not been released.

This is a developing news story. Above information subject to change. Check back for updates.