17-year-old shot in northwest Atlanta neighborhood

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating after a 17-year-old male was shot in the Washington Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Officers found the teenager with a gunshot wound in his back on Ollie Street NW and rushed him to a hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting, and authorities have not yet made any arrests.



Atlanta police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old in the Washington Park neighborhood on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 200 block of Ollie Street NW around 11:17 a.m. after receiving reports that a person was shot, according to police. When they arrived, police found a 17-year-old male who had been shot in his back.

The teenager was alert, conscious and breathing before being taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said. Investigators with the aggravated assault unit are looking into what led to the gunfire.

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Atlanta police investigating a shooting on Ollie Street in northwest Atlanta on June 10, 2026. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

Police have not announced any arrests or released descriptions of any potential suspects. Officials have also not confirmed the events that led up to the shooting or the current condition of the injured teenager.

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