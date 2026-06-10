Crash temporarily shuts down Highway 515 in Pickens County

Image 1 of 2 ▼ CREDIT: Pickens County Sheriff's Office

The Brief A commercial vehicle crash has closed part of Highway 515 in Pickens County. The wreck happened near the intersection of Highway 515 and Highway 136. Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and expect delays.



A section of Highway 515 in Pickens County was temporarily shut down Wednesday after a crash involving a tanker truck, according to the Pickens County Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies and emergency crews responded to the wreck near the intersection of Highway 515 and Highway 136.

It appears that all traffic was initially stopped after the crash, but all lanes except one appeared to have reopened when SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene around 1:30 p.m.

Officials have not released information about injuries or what caused the crash.

Motorists were encouraged to avoid the area, use alternate routes and expect traffic delays while the investigation and cleanup took place.

The Georgia Enviornmental Protection Division was notified due to a fuel leak from one of the tractor-trailer's fuel tanks.

The Pickens County Sheriff's Office said additional information will be released as it becomes available.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ SKYFOX photo

This is developing news. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.