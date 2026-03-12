Police vehicle involved in crash early Thursday morning in DeKalb

The Brief A DeKalb County police cruiser was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer in Tucker. The intersection of Lavista Road and Montreal Road near Northlake Mall is blocked. Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone was injured.



A DeKalb County police cruiser was involved in a crash with a tractor-trailer Thursday morning in Tucker, prompting road closures near a busy intersection.

What we know:

Images from the scene on Lavista Road near Northlake Mall show the front of the patrol car heavily damaged after the apparent collision with the truck.

The crash happened near the intersection of Lavista and Montreal roads, where authorities have blocked traffic while crews respond to the scene.

Drivers in the area were diverted away from the intersection as officials work to clear the crash.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what led to the crash, and it is unclear whether anyone was injured.

This is a developing story. Information above is subject to change. Check back for updates.