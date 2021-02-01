East Point officials to vote on new curfew for minors after Camp Creek Marketplace shooting

City leaders in East Point are expected to vote on a new curfew for minors after three teens were hurt in a shooting at Camp Creek Marketplace.

"God please help them and make sure they are OK," East Point Mayor Deena Holiday Ingraham said.

It’s not the call Ingraham wanted after three teens were shot Saturday night at the shopping complex.

Witnesses told police a group of juveniles was walking near the American Deli Restaurant and Cami Cakes when they started running after someone.

The man ultimately fired shots into the crowd, hitting two 15-year-olds and a 13-year-old. The teens are reported to be in stable condition.

"That is absolutely the hot spot in Camp Creek. They aren’t just there always roaming around. The movie theater has been the draw," Ingraham said.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

The mayor said hundreds of kids come out to go to the movie theater then afterward walk around the shopping center. She is pushing for Gov. Brian Kemp to close movie theaters during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Why are movie theaters open? A lot of youth that are there are going to the movie theater. Before the movie theater opened up there wasn’t a lot of the congregating," Ingraham said.

It will be a joint effort though to curve the violence as there are different city jurisdictions so close together.

The movie theater is in the city of Atlanta. Many parts of Camp Creek Marketplace is in East Point.

"Look, if kids are over in Camp Creek Marketplace they need to be supervised. It’s fine for them to be there but parents should be there to pick them up and to take them home," Ingraham said.

There’s already an 11 p.m. curfew for teens under 17. The mayor will introduce legislation Monday before City Council to push the curfew earlier to 8 or 9 in the evening.

In the city of Atlanta, the curfew is midnight.

"We are at a place where more has to be done," Ingraham said.

The mayor spent her Sunday talking with various leaders including Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms in hopes of finding a solution, but the real help will come from those truly responsible for the teens.

"Ultimately it’s up to the parents. We really need to work with parents and for them to understand that we know kids want to be able to have something to do but we have to ensure they know safety is first and foremost," Ingraham said.

The mayor is also calling on business owners to also step up their security as much of the shopping center is private property.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call East Point Police at 404-761-2177.

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.