2 males, 1 female struck in Saturday shooting at Camp Creek Marketplace

Gunfire erupted at Camp Creek Marketplace Saturday night, striking two males and one female, according to East Point police.

Shell casings littered the parking lot, as investigators worked to determine what led up to the triple shooting at the popular weekend gathering spot.

The victims’ conditions and ages are unknown at this time, and police have not said who is responsible for the late night chaos.

The shopping center has been a recent hot spot for crime.

Earlier this month, East Point Councilman Joshua Butler held a townhall, addressing the violence at Camp Creek Marketplace.

A woman was shot inside the AMC theater on Jan. 9, after investigators said she asked the couple behind her to stop talking during a movie.

Last summer, FOX 5 reported on the 11-year-old caught in the crossfire at the same location.

Fortunately, following a surgery, her mother said she was okay.

