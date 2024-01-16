East Point PD looking for killer of man named Michael Lee

Expand / Collapse search
MICHAEL LEE

EAST POINT, Ga. - The East Point Police Department is looking for the person(s) responsible for the death of Michael Lee.

Lee was walking home from a store at approximately 9 p.m. Jan. 12 when he was randomly struck by a single bullet in the area of Farley Street and Headland Drive in East Point.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest and the indictment of the person or persons who are responsible.

Any information can be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES(274637). Det. H. Smith is the lead Investigator in this case. Det. Smith’s phone number is 404-559-6204. Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000.