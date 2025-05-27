Fulton County Animal Shelter overcrowded by 73 dogs, waiving some adoption fees

article

The Brief Fulton County Animal Services is experiencing severe overcrowding, exceeding its target capacity by over 73 dogs, and urgently needs public assistance. Immediate adoptions and fostering are crucial to reduce the shelter population and prevent euthanasia; adoption fees are waived through Thursday, with free adoptions every Friday starting June 6. The shelter encourages residents to visit in person or share their message on social media to help find homes for the animals.



Fulton County Animal Services has issued an urgent plea to the public as the shelter faces one of its most severe overcrowding crises to date.

The backstory:

The shelter has already exceeded its target capacity of 375 animals by more than 73 dogs after a recent court-related intake brought in 24 dogs in a single day. The emergency situation has pushed staff and resources to the limit.

"We’re in emergency mode," shelter officials said. "Our kennels are full. Our staff is stretched thin. Our resources are maxed out. We are doing everything we can — but without immediate help from our community, we are facing the unimaginable."

"Adoptions and fosters are needed immediately to reduce the shelter population and avoid euthanasia," Fulton County government said in a statement on Tuesday.

"There’s no better feeling than saving a life that will thank you with love every single day," the shelter posted Tuesday. "Don’t let the shelter be their last stop. They deserve a second chance — and you can make that possible."

"If you’ve ever thought about helping — now is the time," shelter officials stressed. "If you’ve adopted before and have room for one more — now is the time. If you can't adopt, share this message."

"These dogs are counting on all of us," the shelter said. "Please, Atlanta — step up, show up, and open your heart and home to a pup in need."

Local perspective:

As an open-intake facility, Fulton County Animal Services cannot turn away animals, regardless of how full the shelter is. Crates now line the intake area, filled with dogs who need homes. The emotional and physical strain on staff continues to grow.

What's next:

To encourage immediate help, all adoption fees are waived through Thursday. Additionally, the shelter is launching a "Free Fridays" adoption program beginning June 6, offering free adoptions every Friday through the summer. Fostering remains free year-round, with all supplies provided.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to visit the shelter in person or spread the word through social media.