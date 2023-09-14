East Atlanta crash on Moreland Avenue result of police pursuit, police say

article

Police are on the scene of a crash at the intersection of Moreland Avenue and Vickers Street in East Atlanta.

It appears that the crash happened during a pursuit involving Clayton County police.

Georgia State Patrol says they have been asked to investigate the crash.

The reason for the crash is unknown at this time. FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out to Clayton County for additional information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

