2 of 5 men wanted in Dunwoody apartment shootout arrested

Two of the five people who police say were involved in a shootout at a Dunwoody apartment in April have been arrested.

Gaquan Javor Napier, 22, and Jakwanis Singleton, 23, were arrested in connection to the incident the evening of April 21 at The Hartley apartments located off Perimeter Center N.

Napier has been charged with kidnapping, first-degree home invasion, armed robbery, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, and possession of a firearm during a felony. He is currently being held without bond in the DeKalb County Jail.

Gaquan Javor Napier (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Singleton was charged with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during a felony. He was freed on a $8,450 bond.

Jakwanis Singleton (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Police are still searching for 23-year-old William Royster, 23-year-old Dexter Ward, and 25-year-old Monkeize Antione Desean Moore.

Moore faces charges of party to the crime of kidnapping, first-degree home invasion, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.

Royster faces possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of firearm during a felony charges.

Ward faces possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.

Around 7 p.m., officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in the breezeway of the apartment. One man was shot three times in his abdomen and the other was shot in the ankle. Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators say a man was visiting his friend outside his apartment located along Madison Drive near Dorchester Lane. At some point, that friend pulled a gun, police say, and forced the resident to the back into the apartment. The resident then pulled a gun, and the two exchanged gunfire, investigators say.

The gun battle spilled out into the breezeway, where investigators say more gunfire was exchanged.

Police say they seized multiple guns, a substantial amount of drugs and cash inside the apartment during the execution of a search warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dunwoody Police Department.