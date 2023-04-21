Police investigate double shooting at Dunwoody apartments

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Dunwoody Police say officers are investigating a double shooting at The Hartley apartments on April 21, 2023. (FOX 5)

Two people were injured in a shooting at a Dunwoody apartment complex.

Officers responded to Madison Drive near Dorchester Lane early Friday evening.

Dunwoody Police say one person was shot in the chest and another was shot in the ankle.

Their identities have not been released.

No arrests have been made.

Police are investigating the circumstances.