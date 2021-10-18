Drivers shut down busy Atlanta bridge, near I-85 to perform stunts

Residents in Atlanta woken to the sounds of cars spinning out and engines revving.

Early Sunday morning, dozens of street racers blocked off a busy bridge for stunt performances.

It happened on Peachtree Street Bridge near Interstate 85.

People living between midtown and Buckhead said it's not surprising and they believe city leaders should find a safe place for folks to gather and perform their stunts.

"If they went over that bridge, it would be all over for them," Nailyah Gardner who works nearby said.

A FOX 5 viewer shared videos of the stunts.

"If I'm being completely honest, I understand the hype. However, it is pretty selfish to shut down a station. People have places to go," Gardner explained.

"It seems like it could be dangerous," Kirsten Reed who lives nearby said. "That would be my first thought is someone would get hit whether that's a pedestrian or another car."

People working and living nearby said this is a concern given how busy this area is with homes, businesses, and Piedmont Atlanta Hospital.

"I didn't think about the hospital. I think that's something where there should be maybe a greater penalty because we're talking about more lives that could be lost as a result of that," Reed said.

Sunday's show is part of a larger, constant problem that metro Atlanta law enforcement agencies, including GSP and the GBI, have been working to crack down on.

On Saturday, APD and GSP busted street racers at the East Point Shopping Center.

This past May, Georgia implemented a new law aimed at curbing street racing and stunt driving.

There's also been hundreds of arrests and citations but it continues to be a headache in many communities.

"It kind of reminds me of how skateboarding used to be this taboo thing and it was like just have cool skate parks and people will go there. So, I don't know if something like that could help," Reed said.

Gardner shared a similar sentiment telling us she feels "like they should have a space for it...maybe a warehouse, if it's gonna be something that you because evidentially they're not stopping."

No word right now on whether anyone who was out here over the weekend was arrested or if cars were impounded.

