Driver sought for questioning in deadly shooting, crash along I-285

Police in DeKalb County are hoping someone will recognize the driver of a car seen in two photos released Friday. The driver is wanted for questioning in connection to a homicide along Interstate 285 earlier this week.

Officers responded to the westbound lanes of I-285 just west of the Interstate 675 exit on Tuesday afternoon. DeKalb County police say a man who had been shot crashed into the median wall.

The victim has only been identified as a man in his 40s. He did not survive his injuries.

(DeKalb County Police Department)

Two photos were released by investigators on Friday evening. The car appears to have a unique emblem on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DeKalb County Police Department Homicide Assault Unit at 770-724-7850.