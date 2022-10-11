Expand / Collapse search
Driver crashes car on I-285 west after being shot, police say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated 3:42PM
DeKalb County
This image from a GDOT camera shows traffic being diverted off I-285 WB at I-675 due to a deadly crash on Oct. 11, 2022. article

This image from a GDOT camera shows traffic being diverted off I-285 WB at I-675 due to a deadly crash on Oct. 11, 2022. (Georgia Department of Transportation)

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two westbound lanes of Interstate 285 just west of the Interstate 675 exit have been reopened a deadly shooting and crash, DeKalb County police say.

DeKalb County police say officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and found a man in his 40s dead inside the vehicle.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

Investigators could be seen surrounding the car. 

The scene was still under investigation.

Police say the scene will still be active through the evening rush hour.

