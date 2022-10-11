Driver crashes car on I-285 west after being shot, police say

article

Two westbound lanes of Interstate 285 just west of the Interstate 675 exit have been reopened a deadly shooting and crash, DeKalb County police say.

DeKalb County police say officers responded to the scene around 2:30 p.m. and found a man in his 40s dead inside the vehicle.

The cause of death was not immediately released.

Investigators could be seen surrounding the car.

The scene was still under investigation.

Police say the scene will still be active through the evening rush hour.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.