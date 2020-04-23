Drive-thru COVID-19 testing expands, new location on KSU campus

The number of coronavirus drive-thru testing sites continues to grow.

The National Guard will run a location on the Kennesaw State University campus.

Testing will be done by medical personnel from Augusta University.

The facility will be able to do more than 200 tests each day.

It will be open daily from 8 a.m. until noon, but you must have an appointment.

