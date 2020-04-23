Expand / Collapse search

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing expands, new location on KSU campus

Published 
Coronavirus in Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta

KENNESAW, Ga. - The number of coronavirus drive-thru testing sites continues to grow. 

The National Guard will run a location on the Kennesaw State University campus. 

Testing will be done by medical personnel from Augusta University. 

LIVE MAP: Tracking coronavirus in Georgia

The facility will be able to do more than 200 tests each day. 

It will be open daily from 8 a.m. until noon, but you must have an appointment. 

Click here to learn more. 

RESOURCES:

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts