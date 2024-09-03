Dragon Con draws 72,000 fans, raises $210K for charity

article

Dragon Con made a significant impact on Atlanta over the Labor Day weekend, drawing tens of thousands of pop culture enthusiasts to the city.

PHOTOS: 2024 Dragon Con in downtown Atlanta

Organizers reported that 72,000 fans attended this year’s convention, with attendees coming from all 50 states and six continents. The event, known for its celebration of sci-fi, fantasy, and pop culture, also served a charitable cause, raising more than $210,000 for the Georgia chapter of the Arthritis Foundation.

OTHER STORIES

The annual convention continues to be a major attraction, both for fans and the local community. It also generates approximately $80 million for the local economy, based on past figures.