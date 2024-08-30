Dragon Con cosplaying on a budget

More than 70,000 pop culture fans are expected to crowd into downtown Atlanta this weekend, as Dragon Con returns from Friday through Monday.

The annual event celebrates all things science fiction, fantasy, and gaming — and one of the biggest highlights is checking out the creative, detailed costumes worn by attendees.

But what do you do if you need a look fast — and on a budget? Award-winning cosplayer (and the director and producer of the documentary "Cosplay Your Way: In Color" streaming on Tubi) JaBarr "Barr Foxx" Lasley answered that question by taking us shopping at Goodwill!