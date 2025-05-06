Motorcyclist killed in crash early Tuesday morning in Bibb County

The Brief A 60-year-old Macon man was killed early Tuesday in a motorcycle crash on Hawkinsville Road. The crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. and involved a collision between a Saab and a motorcycle; the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating and asking anyone with information to contact a fatality investigator at 478-751-7500.



The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash that occurred early Tuesday morning on Hawkinsville Road in Macon.

What we know:

Emergency crews responded to the scene just before 3 a.m., following a call to the Macon-Bibb E-911 Center at 2:48 a.m. Investigators say a motorist driving a Saab and a motorcyclist traveling north on Hawkinsville Road collided near the intersection with S. Alvanche Circle.

The motorcyclist, a 60-year-old man from Macon, was pronounced dead at the scene by Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.

Traffic lanes near the crash site were temporarily closed during the investigation but have since reopened.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the collision to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 and ask to speak with a fatality investigator.