Man shot Tuesday morning on Boulder Run Trail in DeKalb County

The Brief DeKalb County Police responded to a shooting around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday on Boulder Run Trail. A young man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries. No suspect was on scene; the investigation is ongoing and tips can be submitted anonymously via Tip411.



DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man injured early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call around 5:44 a.m. in the 2200 block of Boulder Run Trail, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he had been shot once and sustained moderate injuries.

No suspect was located at the scene, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip via the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the message.