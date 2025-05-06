Man shot Tuesday morning on Boulder Run Trail in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man injured early Tuesday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded to a call around 5:44 a.m. in the 2200 block of Boulder Run Trail, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he had been shot once and sustained moderate injuries.
No suspect was located at the scene, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.
What's next:
The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip via the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the message.