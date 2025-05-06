Expand / Collapse search

Man shot Tuesday morning on Boulder Run Trail in DeKalb County

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 6, 2025 11:55am EDT
DeKalb County
The Brief

    • DeKalb County Police responded to a shooting around 5:44 a.m. Tuesday on Boulder Run Trail.
    • A young man was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital with moderate injuries.
    • No suspect was on scene; the investigation is ongoing and tips can be submitted anonymously via Tip411.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a young man injured early Tuesday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to a call around 5:44 a.m. in the 2200 block of Boulder Run Trail, where they found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Authorities said he had been shot once and sustained moderate injuries.

No suspect was located at the scene, and the victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. His current condition has not been released.

What's next:

The investigation remains active, and police are asking anyone with information to submit an anonymous tip via the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411, followed by the message.

The Source

  • Information for above story provided by DeKalb County Police Department. 

