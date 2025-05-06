911 caller charged with deadly shooting at DeKalb County home, police say

article

DeKalb County police have arrested a man who they say called 911 to report a deadly shooting he was responsible for.

Investigators say the shots rang out shortly before 12:18 a.m. on the 4500 block of Rowland Court.

What we know:

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting and found the caller and an injured woman in her early 30s.

Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital, but she was not able to survive her injuries.

Investigators say they learned that the victim and the 911 caller were previously in a relationship and that he reportedly shot her during an argument.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released the victim's name.

What's next:

The caller, identified as 41-year-old Brian Bacon, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

He's currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.