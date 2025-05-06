911 caller charged with deadly shooting at DeKalb County home, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police have arrested a man who they say called 911 to report a deadly shooting he was responsible for.
Investigators say the shots rang out shortly before 12:18 a.m. on the 4500 block of Rowland Court.
What we know:
According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting and found the caller and an injured woman in her early 30s.
Medics rushed the woman to a local hospital, but she was not able to survive her injuries.
Investigators say they learned that the victim and the 911 caller were previously in a relationship and that he reportedly shot her during an argument.
What we don't know:
Officials have not released the victim's name.
What's next:
The caller, identified as 41-year-old Brian Bacon, was arrested and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.
He's currently in custody at the DeKalb County Jail.
The Source: Information for this story came from a release by the DeKalb County Police Department.