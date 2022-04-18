Dr. Christopher Edwards out as chair of Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, new chair appointed

There are more changes at the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced he has appointed a new commission chairperson. Kemp tapped former state Administrative Services Commissioner and current UGA faculty member Sid Johnson to head the commission.

Kemp thanked former chairperson Dr. Christopher Edwards for his service in a news release.

The FOX 5 I-Team has reported extensively on the controversial bid process.

They’ve pointed out heavily redacted bids, secretive scoring by politically connected commissioners, and controversial corporate histories of some of the winning bidders.

FOX 5 has tried to find out whether Dr. Edwards stepped down on his own or was replaced.

"We thank Dr. Edwards for his dedicated service at the helm of the commission," a Kemp spokesperson told FOX 5. "He helped institute many policies and procedures that will allow the commission to continue its critically important work, and we wish him well as he continues his distinguished medical career. Given workload, it was a good time to transition leadership, and the commission will still benefit from Dr. Edwards’ insights as a member."

Edwards is the second of the original seven members of the commission to be replaced.

