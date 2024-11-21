Dozens of cremated remains discovered in abandoned Cobb County funeral home

The Brief 35 boxes of cremated remains found in abandoned Marietta funeral home. Discovery came after photos were shared on Reddit. Authorities working to identify remains and notify families.



Authorities in Marietta are investigating after 35 boxes of cremated human remains, along with death certificates and other documents, were discovered in an abandoned building on Canton Road.

The building, previously known as Medford-Peden Funeral Home and Crematory, had been closed for six or seven months following a fire last spring. Investigators, including Marietta police and fire departments, the District Attorney's Office, and the medical examiner, were seen going in and out of the site Thursday.

The discovery came to light after photos were shared on Reddit by Ben James, a photographer from England who explores abandoned buildings.

"I didn’t know there were ashes in there," James said. "I find one box of ashes, two boxes, okay—this is normal for a funeral home. But then to find, you know, 40 or 50 boxes with addresses on them…"

State agencies are now involved in the investigation, working to identify the remains and contact families. Officials warn the process could take days or even weeks.

The investigation is ongoing, and more information is expected as authorities continue their work.