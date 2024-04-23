Fire reported at funeral home on Canton Road in Cobb County

Image 1 of 7 ▼

Firefighters responded to a fire around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at Medford-Peden Funeral Home on Canton Road in Marietta, according to Cobb County Fire & Emergency Services.

According to the fire department, firefighters encountered flames and heavy smoke upon arrival.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the funeral home and observed multiple fire engines on the property.

Canton Road between Dickerson Road and Owenby Drive will be closed until firefighters can clear the scene.

At this time, the cause of the fire is unknown.

FOX 5 Atlanta has a crew at the funeral home and is gathering more information.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.