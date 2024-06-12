'All clear' given after Downtown Atlanta bomb threat, police investigating

article

Police are investigating a reported bomb threat that caused the evacuation of a Downtown Atlanta building on Wednesday morning.

Atlanta police and the Federal Protective Service are on the scene at 230 Peachtree Street. The building is home to the Atlanta Passport Agency, the Atlanta branch of the US Department of State Bureau of Consular Affairs, and the Urban League of Greater Atlanta, among others.

FOX 5 cameras arrived at the scene and found dozens of people standing outside the building waiting for the evacuation order to be lifted.

According to APD Capt. Neal Welch, the Federal Protective Service police asked the Atlanta agency at around 10 a.m. to help investigate a bomb threat reported at the location.

Multiple teams and explosive detection K-9 officers responded to the building.

After sweeping the area, officials say they did not find any threats or hazards. At around noon, the building was given the "all clear" and the people were allowed to go inside.

The investigation into the bomb threat is ongoing.

The evacuation is happening near the food court where police say a convicted felon shot three people on Tuesday afternoon. The man, identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Malone was shot by an Atlanta police officer.