Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:08 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Downed trees, power lines damage Hall County homes

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Hall County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Hall County 911 received multiple calls for downed trees and power lines in northeast Hall County. (Photo: Hall County Emergency Management)

Downed trees and power lines in Hall County displaced at least one family and damaged more residences on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported. Officials said there are road closures along Mud Creek Road near Old Cornelia Highway and on Old Cornelia Highway north and south of Mud Creek Road while maintenance personnel working to clear the roadway. 

Officials said firefighters and other county agencies were called to homes near the intersection of Mud Creek Road and Old Cornelia Highway to investigate. 

Storm Alert Day: Flash Flood Warnings in effect across metro Atlanta

They arrived to find three to four homes that received damage, mostly to the roof.

Officials said a homeowner requested assistance for three adults and two children.

Georgia power responded to restore power to the area. 

Severe Thunderstorms swept through the area on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service warned of high-speed winds. 

