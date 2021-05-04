Downed trees, power lines damage Hall County homes

article

Downed trees and power lines in Hall County displaced at least one family and damaged more residences on Tuesday.

No injuries were reported. Officials said there are road closures along Mud Creek Road near Old Cornelia Highway and on Old Cornelia Highway north and south of Mud Creek Road while maintenance personnel working to clear the roadway.

Officials said firefighters and other county agencies were called to homes near the intersection of Mud Creek Road and Old Cornelia Highway to investigate.

They arrived to find three to four homes that received damage, mostly to the roof.

Officials said a homeowner requested assistance for three adults and two children.

Georgia power responded to restore power to the area.

Severe Thunderstorms swept through the area on Tuesday afternoon. The National Weather Service warned of high-speed winds.

