Douglasville man arrested months after death of newborn following crash

article

A Douglasville man was arrested June 3, several months after a crash in Austell during the final days of 2023 that resulted in the death of a just born child.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. Dec. 30, 2023. Cobb County police say a 2023 Toyota 4Runner driven by 41-year-old Alexander Osei Gyasi of Fayetteville and carrying passenger 41-year-old Eunice Osei Gyasi of Palmetto was traveling east on Humphries Hill Road toward Mill Branch Road when it was struck by a 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by 31-year-old Zachary Scott Williams and occupied by 41-year-old Sally Williams of Douglasville.

All 4 people were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with various injuries. Gyasi gave birth to her child, Evangela, approximately 2 hours after the crash. The infant survived for 28 minutes before dying of injuries sustained during the crash, according to the criminal warrant.



Zachary Scott Williams was taken into custody around noon June 3 and booked into the Cobb County Jail. He was charged with homicide by vehicle in the first degree, reckless driving, speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol, and failure to maintain lane.

It is believed that he was driving 67 mph in a 35 mph zone when he lost control of his Tacoma, crossing into the other lane and striking the 4Runner, according to the criminal warrant.

While being treated at the scene, Williams reportedly admitted to drinking prior to the collision. Hospital records obtained during the investigation also indicated alcohol in his blood -- more than twice the legal limit – approximately 3 hours after the crash.

The criminal warrant was signed by a judge in Cobb County on May 15. It is unknown why it took so long for Williams to be arrested and charged. He is currently being held on no bond at Cobb County Jail.