Unborn child dies after crash on New Year's Eve in Cobb County

The Cobb County Police Department Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is actively investigating a fatal collision that took place on Dec. 31, 2023, at 11:17 p.m., at the intersection of Humphries Hill Road and Mill Branch Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2023 Toyota 4Runner, driven by 41-year-old Alexander Osei Gyasi of Fayetteville and carrying passenger 41-year-old Eunice Osei Gyasi of Palmetto was traveling east on Humphries Hill Road toward Mill Branch Road. Simultaneously, a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, operated by Zachary 31-year-old Williams Scott of Mableton and accompanied by 41-year-old Sally Williams of Douglasville was traveling west on Humphries Hill Road. Unfortunately, the Toyota Tacoma failed to stay within its lane, resulting in a head-on collision with the Toyota 4Runner.

The impact redirected the Toyota Tacoma in a southeast direction until it came to an uncontrolled rest. Similarly, the Toyota 4Runner was redirected in a northwest direction until it also reached an uncontrolled rest.

Alexander Osei Gyasi and Eunice Osei Gyasi, both seriously injured, were rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital. Likewise, Zachary Williams Scott and Sally Williams, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries, were transported to the same hospital.

Tragically, on Jan. 1, the unborn child of Eunice Osei Gyasi succumbed to injuries at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The investigation into this collision is ongoing, and the Cobb County Police Department urges anyone with information to contact them at 770-499-3987.