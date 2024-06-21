Douglas County judge arrested helping woman being attacked, lawyer says

A press conference was held Friday afternoon to discuss the arrest of Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson outside of a Buckhead nightclub.

Lawyer and Fulton County commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr. says he is representing the judge.

Peterson is accused of punching a police officer who was working security at the Red Martini Restaurant and Loung4e on Peachtree Road early Thursday morning.

The judge was arrested and taken to jail where she reportedly refused to identify herself and told the officers at the jail to call another officer.

Arrington says that Peterson was trying to help a woman who was being attacked outside the lounge when the incident occurred.

A woman who witnessed the attack and the victim of the attack, Alexandria Love, were also at the press conference and spoke up on behalf of the judge.

Arrington is demanding that Red Martini turn over related surveillance video and the police officer turn over body camera video.

Arrington is also demanding the arrest of the man who allegedly attacked the other woman.

Douglas County probate judge found guilty of "systematic incompetence"

In April, Peterson was found guilty by a Judicial Qualifications Commission panel of "systemic incompetence," with the panel recommending that she be removed from office.

The first-time judge has also been the subject of several FOX 5 I-Team investigations since she took office in late 2020.

The panel determined Peterson ignored courthouse rules, abused courthouse personnel, made inappropriate posts on social media and, in repeated cases, failed to do her job.

The decision came after four separate hearings that began in September 2023. She faced 30 counts of misconduct.

In their report, the hearing panel said Peterson was guilty of "systemic incompetence… (Judges) are expected to act in a manner that promotes the integrity and impartiality of the judiciary. Respondent has shown that she cannot — or will not — do so. And so she must go."

The Georgia Supreme Court will ultimately decide whether to approve the hearing panel's recommendation at a later date.