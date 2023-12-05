Bride locked up by probate judge testifies in JQC hearing

article

Tears flowed during testimony over whether an embattled Douglas County probate judge should be punished for her actions both on and off the bench.

Christina Peterson faces 30 counts of violating the judicial code of conduct, including decisions she made before ever becoming a judge.

A probate judge typically does not generate controversy. They’re in charge of processing vital records like birth, death and wedding certificates or settling disputes over wills.

But the Judicial Qualifications Commission began filing charges against Peterson in September 2021, less than a year after she was sworn into office, accusing her of a variety of violations.

One of several social media posts from Peterson that landed her in trouble. This one was asking for cash birthday presents after she won but before she was sworn into office.

The charges involve making inappropriate social media posts promoting her part-time acting career, ignoring a sheriff’s order and holding an after-hours wedding inside the courthouse without security screening, and violating the rights of a Henry County mother by ordering her jailed for trying to amend her marriage license.

Peterson testified the real tragedy is not getting respect for making judicial history in Douglas County.

"I’m the first African American female judge who was a Democrat," she testified through tears, complaining that no news media outlet ever acknowledged that fact. "I was never celebrated or congratulated."

PJ Skelton landed in jail for 48 hours after Judge Peterson found her guilty of contempt. The Thai immigrant wanted to change her marriage certificate to reflect her birth father's name. She was not advised by Peterson to have an attorney with her fo Expand

The JQC hearing has taken six days so far, spread out over three months. Perhaps the most compelling witness was PJ Skelton, a Thai immigrant who was married in Douglas County in 2016 before Peterson took office.

Skelton had written her uncle’s name on the original marriage certificate where it asked for her father because her uncle is the one who raised her.

"I don’t have memories of my dad," she explained to the hearing panel. "I don’t know who he is."

But when her mother applied for a green card, Skelton said she dug up her birth certificate and read her birth father’s name. In 2021, she filed paperwork to change her marriage license just in case it was an issue.

Instead, Peterson told her to come to court, then ordered her jailed 48 hours and fined $500 for contempt.

"Did you go to this hearing thinking you might be going to jail?," asked JQC executive director Courtney Veal.

"No," answered Skelton. She said Peterson also never told her she might need an attorney in court, a fact that seemed particularly troubling for JQC hearing panel member Robert McBurney.

"Did she let you go get one or ask if one was with you?" asked McBurney.

"Just asked if one was with me," Skelton replied.

Prachabordee "PJ" Skelton is the only person who lost their freedom in all the counts of judicial misconduct against Peterson.

Of all the allegations of judicial misconduct facing Peterson, this is the only one that cost someone their freedom.

Another hearing officer Richard Hyde suggested some of the criticism against Peterson could involve the fact that — unlike her predecessor — she chose to keep all birth and death certificate fees in addition to her salary.

According to Douglas County records, in 2022 Peterson kept $140,485 in fees, pushing her annual compensation to $265,487. In 2021, she kept $139,447 in fees, making her total income $265,862.

By comparison, in 2022 the chief justice for the Georgia Supreme Court made $216,593.

Hyde asked Peterson how much in outside fees she’s pocketed so far since she took office.

"Is it over $400,000?"

"I just I’m trying to understand," said Peterson who was clearly taken aback by the question. "I would have prepared that if I had known. Am I charged with something?"

"I get to ask questions," said Hyde.

"OK. Thank you," said Peterson who never answered.

The JQC Hearing Panel is still not prepared to rule. Once closing arguments are over, the panel has 30 days to file a report and make a recommendation to the Georgia Supreme Court which will ultimately make the final decision.

Meanwhile, Peterson still faces a GBI investigation into her spending. The FOX 5 I-Team reported earlier how the GBI subpoenaed all bank records connected to the judge’s credit card spending after we revealed she spent nearly $4458 on private insurance.

Peterson already has announced opposition for her job. Douglas County attorney Valerie Vie said she will run in the Democratic Primary in May.



