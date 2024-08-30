Douglas County bid-rigging trial: Jurors return Friday for deliberations
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Jurors in the Douglas County bid rigging case involving suspended Chairwoman Ramona Jackson Jones, Commissioner Henry Mitchell, and Tax Commissioner Greg Baker resumed deliberations this morning. The case centers around allegations that the three officials collaborated in a scheme to award a janitorial services contract to SNA Express, a company linked to co-defendant Anthony Knight.
The jury was handed the case yesterday around 11:45 a.m. and returned to the courtroom today at 10 a.m. to continue their discussions. According to reports from inside the courtroom, the jurors went straight into deliberations without any delays. They broke for lunch at noon and are expected to return by 1:30 p.m.
The judge overseeing the case has typically dismissed the jury by 5 p.m. each day. As the deliberations continue, observers are on high alert for a potential verdict by the end of the day.